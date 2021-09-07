Police still looking for people involved in unathorised protest at Raymond Terrace

Police are still keen to speak with people involved in an unauthorised protest at Raymond Terrace last week.

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District officers have been investigating an unauthorised protest on Adelaide Street outside the Port Stephens Council Chambers at about 9:30am last Tuesday, 31 August.

About 30 people gathered and a number of them have been identified.

However police are still looking for a couple of people and have released images of them.

Descriptions of the individuals depicted in the images are: The first woman is depicted wearing a light grey top with a black jumper, brown belt and black skirt.

The second woman is depicted as wearing a blue shirt, with a white long-sleeved top over her shoulders and black pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals – or has mobile phone footage of the protest activity – is urged to contact Crime Stoppers through the online portal or by contacting 1800 333 000. Police continue to appeal to the community to report suspected breaches of any public health order or behaviour which may impact on the health and safety of the community by contacting Crime Stoppers: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

Image credit: NSW Police Force Facebook page