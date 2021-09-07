Still too early to call if the Hunter will come out of lockdown

The Deputy Premier said it’s still too early to say if the Hunter will be coming out of lockdown before the weekend.

It’s day 33 of lockdown in Newcastle and the Hunter and we’ve had 232 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the Hunter New England Health District in the current outbreak.

John Barilaro, also the Minister for Regional NSW told regional media yesterday there’s a crisis cabinet meeting tomorrow, Wednesday and the decision will be made public on Thursday.

“We will weigh up the weekends data, today and tomorrow and a decision will be made on Wednesday,” said John Barilaro.

“The numbers in the Hunter are consistent, we’ve got problems there [the Hunter], some of them are in the community,”

“It’s still too early to call, I want to give every region an opportunity but there’s a realism here.”

“On Wednesday we will have everything submitted to health, we’ll go to crisis committee, and then we will be making a decision on what happens in the regions,” he said.

“There are big parts of regional NSW that haven’t got a case, have never had a case in this outbreak and I think we can’t keep suppressing something that doesn’t exist and hurting people in a way that these lockdowns do so we will weigh it all up but I will give the regions every opportunity until Wednesday.”

