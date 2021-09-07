Teen Charged over Muswellbrook Break and Enter

An Upper Hunter teenager has been charged with 12 offences after being caught during an alleged break in.

Police say the 17-year-old boy was disturbed by the resident of a home on Arlington Close at Muswellbrook on Monday as he allegedly attempted to break into the property.

Following inquiries, the teen was charged with multiple offences including two break and enters and four stealing offences as well as fraud, drug possession, driving offences and breaching bail.

He was refused bail to face court on Tuesday.