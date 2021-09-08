Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 8th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded eleven new cases in the last 24 hours to 8pm overnight.

Those eleven bring the total for the district to 250. 123 of those cases are active in the community.

The cases today are from:

5 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 4 in Wyee Point (2 were infectious in the community, 2 were isolating while infectious, 2 are unlinked and 2 are linked to household)

– 1 in Swansea Heads (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contact)

– 4 in Wyee Point (2 were infectious in the community, 2 were isolating while infectious, 2 are unlinked and 2 are linked to household) – 1 in Swansea Heads (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contact) 3 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Salamander Bay (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing)

– 1 in Shoal Bay (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household)

– 1 in Nelson Bay (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contact)

– 1 in Salamander Bay (was infectious in community, unlinked, investigations ongoing) – 1 in Shoal Bay (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household) – 1 in Nelson Bay (was isolating while infectious, linked to a household contact) 2 are from Newcastle LGA

– 1 in Shortland (was infectious in community, linked to Dubbo exposure)

– 1 in Tarro (was isolating while infectious, linked to a Thornton household cluster)

– 1 in Shortland (was infectious in community, linked to Dubbo exposure) – 1 in Tarro (was isolating while infectious, linked to a Thornton household cluster) 1 is from Dungog LGA

– 1 in Dungog (was infectious in community, unlinked and worked at Upper Hunter mine)

– 1 in Dungog (was infectious in community, unlinked and worked at Upper Hunter mine) 9 of the total active cases people are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.

8 of the cases are linked. 5 were infectious in the community.

529 close contacts are in isolation.