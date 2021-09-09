Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 9th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded a dozen more cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases in the region to 262, 123 of those cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

4 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 4 in Nelson Bay (all 4 were infectious in community, unlinked. Investigations ongoing

– 2 in Adamstown Heights (were isolating while infectious, linked to household contact)

– 1 in North Lambton (was infectious in community, linked to a workplace)

– 1 in Kotara (was infectious in community, unlinked. Investigations ongoing)

– 1 in Catherine Hill Bay (was isolating while infectious, linked to household contact)

– 1 in Dora Creek (was infectious in community, linked to a community member)

– 1 in Woodrising (was infectious in community, unlinked. Investigations ongoing)

– 1 in Heddon Greta (was infectious in community, linked to Upper Hunter mine)

6 of the cases are linked. 9 were infectious in the community.

456 close contacts are in isolation.