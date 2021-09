This week Gavin from Lee Rowan’s Garden World talks us through plant availability during Covid, what to do in your garden this spring & what people do wrong with indoor plants.

Tips to keep your indoor plants alive

Clean leaves weekly

Water weekly

Feed monthly with a seaweed fertilizer

Spritz plants if running air conditioner

Plants prefer to be positioned in ‘groups’ of two or three

