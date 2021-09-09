More testing and more vaccination pop-up clinics for the Upper Hunter

There’s plenty more places where Upper Hunter residents have get tested for COVID-19 and get their jabs.

A pop-up vaccination clinic is happening tomorrow, Friday 10 September at the Merriwa School of Arts Hall through the Royal Flying Doctors Service from 10:30am to 3:30pm.

Another clinic is happening on Saturday 11 September at the Muswellbrook Indoor Sports Centre and a third clinic for the Upper Hunter will be at the Singleton Civic Centre on Sunday September 12, 10am to 4pm.

All are walk-in clinics, just take your medicare card and ID.

The testing clinic at Muswellbrook Hospital has extended its opening hours today as well from 8am to 12pm and a drive through testing clinic is opening at the Muswellbrook Showground tomorrow.

Image credit: Dave Layzell MP Facebook page