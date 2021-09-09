Police Search for Missing Morisset Man

Police are asking the public to help them find a man missing from Morisset.

25-year-old Jade Maybury was last seen leaving a house on Bridge Street at about 9am Wednesday.

Police were notified late Wednesday night and have been searching with the help of PolAir, the Dog Unit, SES and Police Rescue.

There are serious concerns for Jade’s welfare as he lives with Aspergers syndrome and another medical condition.

Jade is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of medium build, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.