Police uncover elaborate hydroponic set-up at Cessnock

Police have dismantled a hydroponic set-up in the Hunter overnight.

The Hunter Region Enforcement Squad supported by various police districts including the Hunter Valley Valley Police District and Port Stephens-Hunter executed two search warrants at 12:35pm yesterday, Wednesday 9th September.

Officers attended a premises on Wollombi Road at Cessnock, and another on Cessnock Road at Abermain.

Police uncovered a sophisticated hydroponic set-up with a number of plants, hydroponic equipment and the houses had been renovated to cultivate cannabis including electrical modifications.

Police seized equipment and 305 plants in total that were various sizes.

A number of people fled the scene, three were arrested and a fourth who ran was arrested later.

In the end a 23-year-old, 24-year-old, 34-year-old and a 27-year-old male were arrested and are in custody. The 27-year-old had to be taken to Cessnock Hospital for treatment for a minor cut to his leg and was then taken to Cessnock Police Station.

All were charged with take part in enhanced indoor cultivation of a commercial quantity of cannabis.

They were all bail refused and face Cessnock Local Court today.