Fiery Crash At Tarro Causes Peak Hour Havoc

Fiery scenes at Tarro this afternoon, with a multi-vehicle pile up on the New England Highway causing peak-hour havoc.

Emergency Services were called to the scene just past the turn off to Anderson Drive around 4pm.

The accident involving 3 cars left one on it’s side and another on fire, but after a quick response all occupants in the vehicles made it out safely.

The west-bound on-ramp from Anderson Drive was closed, with officers from Port Stephens Hunter Police directing traffic.

Paramedics were on scene to check for any injuries, while crews from Lambton Fire and Rescue were on stand-by to douse any lingering flames.