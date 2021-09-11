NSW Rural Fire Service ‘Get Ready’ for the bush fire season weekend

The NSW Rural Fire Service is encouraging everyone to Get Ready for the bush fire season this weekend.

It is the Get Ready weekend, a NSW RFS initiative today and tomorrow to make sure everyone in NSW is ready for the warmer months.

Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said now is not the time to be complacent, as we see significant grass growth across the state after a wetter-than-average winter.

“It is important that everyone takes the time to prepare their properties. The RFS does incredible work not only protecting our communities in times of emergency, but also providing tools and advice to assist people with preparation,” David Elliott said.

“From today, the launch of the Rural Boundary Clearing Code will allow eligible rural landowners to take an additional step to mitigate their risk of bush fire.”

“Our emergency services stand ready to protect communities across NSW, but every land owner needs to play their part.”

NSW RFS Commissioner, Rob Rogers AFSM, said it only takes a few minutes to make a plan that will give your property and your family the best chance of survival should you be threatened by bush fire.

“We are particularly concerned about the risk of grass and crop fires this year. These sorts of fires can spread very quickly are very difficult to control.” Commissioner Rogers said.

“This year our brigades are holding over 400 Get Ready events online to help guide landowners in their preparation journeys. We urge all communities to take advantage of this valuable information and take the time to prepare. Please don’t wait until it’s too late.” Commissioner Rogers said.

The top four tips to getting ready for bushfire season are:

Discuss what to do if a bushfire threatens your home;

what to do if a bushfire threatens your home; Prepare your home and get it ready for bushfire season;

your home and get it ready for bushfire season; Know the bushfire alert levels; and

the bushfire alert levels; and Keep all the bushfire information numbers, websites and the Fires Near Me app handy.

Details of Get Ready Weekend activities are available here and to discover how fireproof your Bush Fire Survival Plan is, visit myfireplan.com.au/

Image credit: NSW Rural Fire Service Facebook page