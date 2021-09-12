Home Delivered Freshness

This week stock your kitchen with a Thankful for Farmers Box from Your Food Collective valued at $77.50. Simply listen to Richard and Shanna for your chance to win.

Farming families across Australia work hard to not only put food on their table, but also the tables of every Australian family every day…3 times a day.

Your Food Collective have partnered with Thankful4Farmers to give you an option to do even more. When you purchase the Thankful4Farmers Market Box, you’ll be serving your family fresh, delicious and nutritious produce, AND 5% from every box sold goes directly to the Thankful4Farmers initiative, which is raising funds to support sustainable agriculture and regional and rural communities.

The Thankful4Farmers box fruit & veg contents change weekly depending on what’s in season. Here’s what’s in your box:

Mixed Fruit & Veg Market Box – Large

2lt Milk

1 Dozen eggs

1 Loaf of Sliced Bread – wholemeal

For more information on Thankful4Farmers please click here