Man Charged After Brandishing Gel Blaster At Couple At Muswellbrook

A man has been charged after brandishing a gel blaster at a couple in the Hunter Valley.

About 5.30 this morning, police were called to Jersey Place at Muswellbrook, after reports a man had been threatened with a firearm.

Police were told a 38 year old man allegedly pointed a firearm at another man after an argument, and also verbally threatened a woman who he knew.

The firearm was later found to be a gel blaster, and no one was injured during the incident.

The 38-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station, where his threats continued this time directed at an officer.

He was charged with multiple firearm and intimidation offences, and faced Singleton Local Court today where he was granted strict conditional bail.

The matter will return to Muswellbrook Local Court on September 27.