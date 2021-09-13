Man Rescued from Bar Beach Cliff Face

A man has been rescued from a cliff face at Bar Beach after becoming trapped 20 metres below the car park.

The 25-year-old found himself stranded just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon and firefighters, paramedics and police rushed to the scene to help.

Senior firefighter Simon Melmeth from Lambton Fire and Rescue Station was lowered to the man’s position to stabilise and haul him back.

The young man was assessed by waiting Ambulance paramedics who signed him off with a clean bill of health.

It was a particularly special rescue for Mr Melmeth, who happened to be celebrating his birthday.

“Once I lowered to his position, I thought to help take his mind off the situation letting him know it was my birthday today,” he said.

“It’s not everyday you rescue someone on your birthday.”

It’s not clear how the man became stuck.