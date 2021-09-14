Luxury Car Stolen From Newcastle Business, 2 Suspects Still At Large

A man’s been charged after a car was allegedly stolen following a break and enter at Newcastle.

Around 7 o’clock on Monday morning, Newcastle City Police were called to a business on Chatham Road in Hamilton North which had been badly damaged in the incident.

Among the allegedly stolen items were a number of keys and a luxury 2021 BMW X1, which was used as a getaway car by two men.

Witnesses also saw a woman flee on foot.

The stolen car was sighted at various locations in the area and a pursuit was initiated throughout Lake Macquarie and Newcastle Police Districts.

The car was eventually found dumped on Fraser Street at Jesmond, where it was seized.

A 40-year-old man was arrested a short time later on nearby Blue Gum Road and taken to Waratah Police Station where he was charged with a slew of offences including drive conveyance taken without consent of owner, break and enter house, enter enclosed land, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and drive motor vehicle during disqualification.

He faced Newcastle Local Court today, while the other man and and woman remain at large.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.