This week in Tech Talk Geoff Quattromani talks:

The full wrap up of Apple’s major event of 2021

Ray-Ban and Facebook have teamed up to release a new pair of smart glasses

Amazon’s new device set to compete with the Google Chromecast and Apple TV

Foxtel have announced the iQ5 set top box

Click below and listen:

For more info visit Office forTomorrow.com

Connect with Geoff on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and check out his podcast