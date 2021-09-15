Funding boost for sports facilities in Port Stephens

There’s a funding boost for two sports facilities in Port Stephens.

The King Park and Tomaree Sports Complex have received funding from the NSW Government’s Regional Sport Facility Fund. King Park is getting a huge $840,000 to continue the masterplan for the park and the Tomaree Sports Complex will get $260,000 to revitalise the Elizabeth Waring building into a high-quality sporting and community space with enough funding for new pathways, seating and signage.

Mayor Ryan Palmer says the grants will improve the quality of sport infrastructure across Port Stephens.

“Investing in sporting infrastructure is an investment in the health of our community, now and into the future. It’s also an investment in keeping our community connected and creates economic opportunities through hosting events.”

“We’ll upgrade the existing amenities building [King Park] to provide unisex change rooms, revamp the meeting and function area, create new pathways to connect the complex, build tiered and sheltered seating for spectators and install new signage.”

“These upgrades will be a huge improvement not only for Raymond Terrace but for the broader community who travel to use these facilities.”

“Our aim is to transform King Park Sports Complex into a regional sporting destination which can host major events like championships and carnivals,” he said.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said the plan for Tomaree Sports Complex is to encourage community events, meetings and training programs to be delivered from this modern function area that overlooks the John Nell Match Field.

“This will complement works already underway at Tomaree Sports Complex to construct a new multipurpose amenities building, which is scheduled to be complete in early 2022.”

“These new facilities are going to be a game-changer for our local community as we continue to deliver on the vision of the Tomaree Sports Complex masterplan,” he said.

The projects will be delivered under the 2020/21 Regional Facility Fund.

Council will continue to work with sporting clubs and community groups on the scope of the projects. Works are expected to be delivered in 2022.

Image credit: Port Stephens Council