Hunter New England recorded biggest spike in COVID-19 cases

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded it’s biggest spike in cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total number of cases in the district to 351, there are currently 201 active cases.

The cases today are from:

8 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 2 in Charlestown

– 2 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Cardiff South

– 1 in Windale

– 1 in Fishing Point

– 1 in Wyee Point

– 5 in Mayfield

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 6 in Tenambit

– 1 in Beresfield

– 2 in Cessnock

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in Shoal Bay

– 1 in Fingal Bay

13 are linked to two separate clusters (Mayfield/Charlestown) and (Tenambit). The sources for these clusters is unknown.

– 9 are linked and sources known.

– 2 are not linked an source is unknown.

– 3 remain under investigation

12 were isolating while infectious.

3 are still under investigation.

555 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode