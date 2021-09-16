4-year-old Boy Freed from Finger Trap

A young boy in Mayfield now has a thrilling story to tell his friends after fire crews were called in to free his trapped fingers from a laundry basin.

Around 7:30pm Wednesday, Fire and Rescue NSW were called to an address on Barton Street and arrived to find 4-year-old Ruben had well and truly trapped four of his fingers in a drain plug hole.

Firefighters had to remove the strainer flange from the sink before cutting the drain components away from Ruben’s fingers.

He suffered a few minor cuts and was checked over by fire crews and Ambulance paramedics.

Ruben proudly informed his rescuers he’d have something exciting to tell his friends next time he sees them.