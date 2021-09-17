Brent Bultitude

Getting started with backyard chickens – Farmer Jess

Interested in having chickens in the backyard? This foodie Friday, Farmer Jess joins The Afternoon Show to answer all your FAQs on getting started.

Listen to the full interview here:

For more information visit Farmer Jess 

Farmer Jess is an expert in backyard poultry. She grew up on a farm, has a Bachelors of Rural Science, and worked in the commercial poultry industry. Three years ago, she launched her own business with a focus on backyard poultry. She joins Brent to chat about getting started with backyard chickens.

 

 

