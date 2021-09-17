Final piece of Honeysuckle puzzle unlocked

The final piece of the Honeysuckle puzzle is being put into place.

Expressions of interest are being sought for the design and development of the final three hectares of land as a part of the 30-year transformation of Newcastle’s industrial harbourfront.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said the waterfront precinct will be an enviable and vibrant destination for the Hunter and NSW.

“This site is the centrepiece of everything we have been working towards in Newcastle. It is the dynamic gateway connecting the region to the new city centre with a revitalised transport interchange and waterfront area,” Rob Stokes said.

“The same strategic planning minds responsible for The Rocks and Darling Harbour have taken what the community wants to see and turned it into a blueprint for a harbourside destination Newcastle will be famous for.”

“The revitalization of Honeysuckle has already attracted $1 billion of private investment and I hope in this process it will attract the right developers who continue to put people at the centre of the foreshore.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said this was an unrivalled opportunity to create a place that balances social, cultural and economic activity in the heart of Newcastle.

“Honeysuckle HQ has the potential to be a nationally iconic destination that will give more reasons for people to visit or make Newcastle their home as we transform from steel city to smart city,” Taylor Martin said.

“The community’s aspirations will help guide the approach to finding an experienced and highly motivated development partner to create Honeysuckle’s final phase.”

Registrations of Interest (ROI) includes two parcels of land – Honeysuckle Quays and Honeysuckle Quarter – and is the first of a two stage process. The ROI period will be followed by a Call for Proposals process in 2022.