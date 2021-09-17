Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 17th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 24 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

For the district in total there are now 391 total cases, there’s currently 219 active cases.

The cases today are from:

10 are from Newcastle LGA

– 3 in Wallsend

– 3 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in North Lambton

– 1 in Bar Beach

– 1 in Mayfield East

– 3 in Wallsend – 3 in Elermore Vale – 1 in Mayfield – 1 in North Lambton – 1 in Bar Beach – 1 in Mayfield East 8 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 2 in Toronto

– 1 in Wangi Wangi

– 1 in Balcolyn

– 1 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Glendale

– 1 in Belmont South

– 2 in Toronto – 1 in Wangi Wangi – 1 in Balcolyn – 1 in Mount Hutton – 1 in Edgeworth – 1 in Glendale – 1 in Belmont South 2 are from Port Stephens LGA

– 1 in Nelson Bay

– 1 in Tanilba Bay

– 1 in Nelson Bay – 1 in Tanilba Bay 2 are from Singleton LGA

– 2 in Singleton

– 2 in Singleton 1 is from Maitland LGA

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in Rutherford 1 is from Glen Innes Severn LGA

– 1 in Glen Innes

– 1 in Glen Innes 11 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 2 are in ICU.

Sadly, a man in his 60s with COVID-19, died at John Hunter Hospital yesterday. We extend our sincere sympathies to his loved ones.

14 are linked. 5 are unlinked, and 5 are still under investigation.

12 were infectious in the community, 7 were isolating while infectious, 5 is still under investigation.

417 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode