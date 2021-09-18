One teen dead, another arrested after Swansea stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at Swansea on Friday night.

Around 8:20pm, two teens were found with stab wounds to their chests at a home on Parbury Road.

One of the boys could not be revived, while the other remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

About an hour later, a third boy was arrested nearby and has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.

The boy will face court on Saturday, with police to allege he stabbed the other boys following an argument.

EARLIER:

A teenage boy is dead and another has been arrested following a stabbing at Swansea.

Shortly before 8:30pm Friday, emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing on Parbury Road and arrived to find two 16-year-old boys suffering stab wounds.

Witnesses and paramedics tried to help but sadly one boy died at the scene.

The second boy was rushed to hospital in a serious condition where he underwent emergency surgery.

About an hour later, police found a third 16-year-old boy in a nearby backyard on the same street.

He was arrested and taken to Belmont Police station where he continues to assist officers with their inquiries.