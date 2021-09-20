Book Lovers Rejoice: Lake Mac Libraries Offer Click & Collect In Lockdown

Starting next week, book worms in Lake Macquarie will be able to click and collect borrowed items from Council libraries.

It’s hoped the initiative will bring a little bit of joy to book lovers, young and young at heart during the ongoing lockdown.

Council’s Manager Arts, Culture and Tourism Jacqui Hemsley said customers could reserve books, DVDs and other items online or via the new Lake Mac Libraries app, then pick up their order at designated times and locations.

“Our staff will process the orders, bundle the items, in a takeaway-style service designed to maintain social distancing and avoid people congregating,” Ms Hemsley said.

“With so many people at home, there is a hunger for books and other materials to keep kids and adults entertained, educated and enriched – we’re here to help.”

From Monday September 27, pick-ups can be booked in between 10am-2pm on Mondays and Wednesdays at Lake Mac Libraries’ Charlestown, Toronto, Belmont, Cardiff and Speers Point branches, and 10am-2pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Morisset, Edgeworth, Windale, Wangi and Swansea.

Strict measures will be in place at each location to maintain social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19, and all borrowers will receive prior instructions regarding pick up.

“We will monitor the service constantly to ensure it is managed safely, effectively and in line with government health recommendations,” Ms Hemsley said.

It follows the success of an extended delivery service in Lake Macquarie last year, which saw more than 20,000 items delivered to 2000 homes during last year’s lockdown.

Mayor Kay Fraser said it’s great to see Council offering a similar library service again – this time click and collect.

“These are small but important measures to ensure we get through this challenging time together,” Cr Fraser said.

“We will do what we can to help, and I encourage everyone to do the same in the weeks ahead as we look to re-opening more Council facilities in line with the NSW Government’s roadmap.”

Any items loaned via the service will be yours to enjoy for 6 weeks.

For more information visit library.lakemac.com.au or to download the app for Apple and Android devices.