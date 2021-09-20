Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 20th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 24 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for the district to 458 with 291 active cases.

The cases today are from:

11 are from Newcastle LGA

– 3 in Shortland

– 2 in Newcastle East

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Wallsend

– 1 in Bar Beach

– 1 in Waratah

– 1 in Birmingham Gardens

– 1 in Carrington

– 2 in Morisset

– 2 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Arcadia Vale

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in Dora Creek

– 1 in Rutherford

– 1 in East Maitland

– 1 in Thornton

– 2 in Tanilba Bay

– 1 in Tamworth

17 are linked. 1 is unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.

15 were infectious in the community, 8 were isolating while infectious, 1 is still under investigation.

742 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode