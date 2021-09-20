News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 20th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 24 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

It brings the total for the district to 458 with 291 active cases.

The cases today are from:

  • 11 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 3 in Shortland
    – 2 in Newcastle East
    – 1 in Elermore Vale
    – 1 in Wallsend
    – 1 in Bar Beach
    – 1 in Waratah
    – 1 in Birmingham Gardens
    – 1 in Carrington
  • 7 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 2 in Morisset
    – 2 in Edgeworth
    – 1 in Arcadia Vale
    – 1 in Toronto
    – 1 in Dora Creek
  • 3 are from Maitland LGA
    – 1 in Rutherford
    – 1 in East Maitland
    – 1 in Thornton
  • 2 is from Port Stephens LGA
    – 2 in Tanilba Bay
  • 1 is from Tamworth LGA
    – 1 in Tamworth
  • 13 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 2 are in ICU.
  • 17 are linked. 1 is unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.
  • 15 were infectious in the community, 8 were isolating while infectious, 1 is still under investigation.
  • 742 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
