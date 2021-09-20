La Palma Volcano Eruption with Heather Handley

A volcano erupted on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma this week. Volcano Scientist, Heather Handley, joined the Afternoon Show to discuss.

Listen to the full interview:

Heather Handley is Volcano Scientist who has worked on some of the most active volcanoes on the planet. Her research delves into the chemistry of volcanic rocks and their minerals to explore what triggers volcanic eruptions, and how fast magma travels from deep in the Earth to the surface. Heather has a PhD in Volcano Geochemistry from Durham University in the UK and is an Adjunct Associate Professor at Monash University. Heather joins us to to discuss the volcano eruption in the Spanish Canary Island

Visit Heathery Handley