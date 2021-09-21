Reward offered for Stolen Tools

A local construction company is offering a reward to anyone who can help find thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from a Wallsend construction site.

Early Sunday morning, a thief broke into the ALDI construction site at the back of Wallsend Village and made off with tools and equipment including Milwaukee tool batteries, drills, rattle guns, lasers, spanners and more.

All of the stolen equipment is labeled Motion Group with either a sticker or an engraving.

Motion Group is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who helps find the tools, or with information about the alleged thief.

If you come across the tools contact Newcastle Police or Motion Group.