Three cannabis growhouses dismantled in the Hunter

Police have searched three properties in the Hunter uncovering elaborate hydroponic setups and have charged two men.

In July this year, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District detectives established Strike Force Junker to investigate the commercial supply of cannabis in the Lower Hunter and Port Stephens areas.

Follow extensive inquiries Strike Force detectives with the assistance of police from the Lake Macquarie Police District executed three search warrants at Beresfield, Vacy and Jewells yesterday, each had elaborate hydroponic setups.

Police dismantled all three which varied in size and also seized 162 plants, 5kg of cannabis bud, drug paraphernalia, nun chucks, ammunition and firearm parts.

A 67-year-old man was arrested at the Beresfield home. He was charged with take part enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis commercial. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Maitland Local Court in October. A 48-year-old man was arrested during the Belmont search warrant. He was charged with supply prohibited drug and cultivate cannabis indictable quantity. He was granted conditional bail to appear at Belmont Local Court in Wednesday. Investigations under Strike Force Jinker are continuing, with further arrests anticipated. Anyone with information about Strike Force Jinker is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

Image credit: Port Stephens-Hunter Police District