Spike in COVID-19 cases in Newcastle and the Hunter

There’s been a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England Health District today.

In the 24 hours to 8pm last night there were 45 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus.

That brings the total to 521 with 342 currently active.

The cases today are from:

20 are from Newcastle LGA

– 4 in Newcastle

– 3 in Wallsend

– 3 in Birmingham Gardens

– 2 in Newcastle East

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in New Lambton

– 1 in Merewether

– 1 in Waratah

– 1 in Hamilton

– 1 in Mayfield East

– 1 in Bar Beach

– 1 in Wallsend South

– 4 in Toronto

– 4 in Cooranbong

– 3 in Mirrabooka

– 2 in Woodrising

– 1 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Wangi Wangi

– 1 in Booragul

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Windale

– 1 in Blackalls Park

– 1 in Metford

– 1 in Ashtonfield

– 1 in Green Hills

– 1 in North Rothbury

– 1 in Weston

– 1 in Tanilba Bay

28 are linked. 10 are unlinked, and 7 are still under investigation.

29 were infectious in the community, 10 were isolating while infectious, 6 are still under investigation.

804 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode