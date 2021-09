Ticks are most common in the warmer months, especially when it is humid. However, your pet can be affected at any time of the year! Southern Cross Vet owner Sam Kovac talks:

The time of year ticks are most common

How to spot ticks

How to do a tick search on your pet

What ticks look like

Where your’e most likely to find tick

How to prevent ticks

Dr. Sam’s #1 Top Tick Trick

Listen to the full interview:

Visit Sam Kovac at: Southern Cross Vets