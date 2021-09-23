How oral health is linked to general health with Dr. Ron Ehrlich

Author of A Life Less Stressed Dr. Ron Ehrlich talks:

The #1 secret to good oral health

How your oral health is linked to general health with

How dentistry has changed

The flow on effects for poor oral health

Getting truly comfortable in the chair

Procedures covered under Medicare

Dr. Ron Ehrlich

Dr Ron is one of Australia’s leading holistic health advocates. Over 35 years of clinical practice he has developed a holistic approach to health and wellness, as well as a comprehensive model of how stress impacts on our lives.

His 2018 book A Life Less Stressed: the 5 pillars of health and wellness has been published internationally. His weekly podcast Unstress with Dr Ron Ehrlich. explores and expands on themes of his book, with world leaders in areas of health and regenerative agriculture.

In 1998, Dr Ron gained his Fellowship in Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (FACNEM). He is Immediate Past President of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM). In 2019 he was awarded a Fellowship in Lifestyle Medicine (FASLM).

In 2007 he co-founded Nourishing Australia, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to informing, educating and inspiring people about the critical importance of healthy soils, nutrient-dense foods and regenerative agriculture, bringing together principles of holistic healthcare and holistic farm management for the health of people, communities and ultimately, our planet.

Dr Ron is also CEO & Founder of the Holistic Health Institute which in 2012 used was awarded an Australian Government R & D grant to explore a health assessment tool based on the 5 pillars of health and is currently focused on developing an online corporate wellness program based on that research.

Dr Ron’s passion is to empower individuals to fulfil their potential, take control of their health, build resilience and be the best you can be.