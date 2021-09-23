Work to repair former Wickham School of Arts building getting underway

Work is about to start on the repair of the former Wickham School of Arts building in Honeysuckle.

The Hunter and Central Coast Development Corporation (HCCDC) is making repairs including replacing the roof, damp-proofing the building, resealing windows and doors and removing hazardous materials.

The HCCDC is also working to remove elements that don’t have heritage value, such as the rear annex added in the 1950s and two buildings located either side of the former Wickham School of Arts building.

Chief Operating Officer Valentina Misevska said the works are an important part of the broader preparation HCCDC is undertaking to realise the final outcome for the precinct, which recently took a step forward with the release of Honeysuckle HQ.

“As we enter the important final stage of Honeysuckle’s significant urban transformation, we want to give the building the best possible chance of being repurposed as part of that future precinct.”

“In 2020, we undertook community engagement into the final future use and function of the remaining Honeysuckle lands, and people told us that the site’s important social, Aboriginal and European heritage needs to be considered,” she said.

“These works are one way we are looking at achieving this, and I look forward to seeing the works get underway.”

The former Wickham School of Arts building is listed in the Newcastle Local Environment Plan 2012 as a heritage item with local significance.

Image credit: HCCDC