More than a dozen charges including drug and weapons for Cessnock man

A man has been charged with more than a dozen offences including drug and weapons after being caught doing burnouts in Cessnock.

On Wednesday local Traffic and Highway Patrol were told about a white Toyota Hilux spray painted black allegedly doing burnouts in Bellbird in the early hours of the morning.

With the assistance of the Hunter Valley Police District, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Kempe Street in Cessnock at about 1:45pm yesterday.

Police seized a Toyota Hilux, a Mercedes Van, two slingshots, methylamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition, number plates and mobile phones.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the home and taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with 14 offences including possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit (x2), possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, unlawfully possess number plates, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, interfere with person’s enjoyment or risk safety, use light vehicle with dangerous frontal protrusions, use light vehicle with seatbelt missing or defective, use light vehicle not comply with tyres standard, use vehicle with defective body or structural member, possess prohibited drug, possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs and not comply with noticed direction re s 7/8/9 – COVID-19.

The Cessnock man was granted conditional bail to appear at Cessnock Local Court in October.

Traffic Inspector for the Newcastle-Hunter Sector, Inspector Mick Buko, said this manner of driving is reckless and can have serious consequences.

“Not only is this behaviour dangerous, it also puts other innocent members of the public at risk, and we simply won’t tolerate it.”

“Anyone who observes this sort of dangerous driving is encouraged to report it to your local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” Insp Buko said.

Investigations are ongoing into further alleged driving offences.

Image credit: NSW Police Force