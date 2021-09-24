This week in Movies with Shane A. Bassett 24/9/21

Shane A. Bassett AKA The Movie Analyst fills us in on this week’s school holiday new releases. His top 3 family film recommendations at the cinema are: JUNGLE CRUISE, FREE GUY, SPACE JAM 2
Also on Shane’s list are:
1. BIRDS OF PARADISE on Amazon prime
- An American on a scholarship at at prestigious ballet school in France is facing obstacles to be the best. Exciting and captivating young cast.
2. STREAMLINE on Stan (produced by IAN THORPE)
- Australian drama of a teenage swimming prodigy who’s training & career derailed when his criminal dad returns home.
3.OUT OF DEATH on digital streaming or DVD
- A Photographer minding her own business in a national park is chased by corrupt police after witnessing an incident. Bruce Willis saves her!