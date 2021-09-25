Labor choose Olympic shooter to run for Hunter seat

The Labor Party has officially chosen Olympic Shooter Dan Repacholi to run for them in the seat of Hunter for the Federal election.

The party’s national executive reportedly voted unanimously for the 39-year-old from Nulkaba near Cessnock yesterday afternoon to defend departing MP Joel Fitzgibbon’s seat.

Joel Fitzgibbon announced earlier this month he would be stepping away from politics.

The choice comes after a week of controversy about Dan’s social media and what he liked and commented on, including sexually suggestive remarks linked to naked women and also a comment describing India as a bad place.

So far Dan Repacholi is up against the National Party’s James Thomson, and One Nation’s Dale MacNamara.

Image credit: Facebook