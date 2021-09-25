Man winched from cliff face in Newcastle

A lone surfboard washing ashore at Merewether Beach in Newcastle prompted fears the owner the board was missing in the sea yesterday afternoon.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called in to search the area with local lifeguards and police at about 5pm, but the owner of the board couldn’t be found.

While emergency services were in the area, a man was spotted on a ledge near the ANZAC Walk.

He was winched from the cliff face uninjured and flown to safety.

It’s believed the surfboard washing up, and the man on the ledge are two separate incidents.

