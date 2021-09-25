Next stage of Newcastle Inner City Bypass underway

Progress on the fifth section of the Newcastle Inner City Bypass project has taken another step with tenders now being called for this part of the project.

Three contractors have been shortlisted to take part in the tender process for the $450 million section between Rankin Park and Jesmond.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the Australian Government has committed $360 million to build this section of road, as part of its record $110 billion 10-year infrastructure pipeline.

“The Federal Government is committed to busting congestion and reducing travel times through this multi-million-dollar investment in the Newcastle Inner City Bypass,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Once the bypass is complete, commuters will enjoy up to an 80 per cent reduction in travel times during the morning and afternoon peaks, bypassing 11 sets of traffic lights between Rankin Park and Jesmond.”

New South Wales Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance said the New South Wales Government has committed $90 million towards the project, which is expected to create up to 900 jobs during major works.

“The Newcastle Inner City Bypass has been designed to remove up to 30,000 vehicles each day from Lookout Road, Croudace Street and Newcastle Road – truly returning local roads to local residents,” Andrew Constance said.

“Utility relocation is continuing at the southern end of the bypass route, with the early works expected to be completed by July 2022.”

Transport for NSW called for registrations of interest for the tender process in early 2021, with tenders now called from the three shortlisted contractors, John Holland Pty Ltd; Fulton Hogan Construction Pty Ltd and NEWLink – BMD Constructions Pty Ltd and Ditchfield Contracting Pty Ltd Joint Venture.

The tender process will be open for 12 weeks until Friday 17 December.

Transport for NSW is working closely with NSW Health to ensure the project aligns with work on the John Hunter Health Innovation Precinct project and to provide a second access road to the hospital campus.

The tender for Rankin Park to Jesmond is expected to be awarded early next year, with construction starting in the second half of the year.

The bypass is expected to open to traffic in 2025.

Image credit: Transport NSW