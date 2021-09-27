Double Demerits dumped for this long weekend

Double Demerits have been dumped for this long weekend.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott has annoucned the customary double-demerits process would be suspended for the duration of the October Long Weekend to give the people of NSW a break.

“It’s been a long, tough COVID-blighted year in NSW and the long weekend marks a point in this journey where we can see the finishing line,” David Elliott said.

“Stay-at-home orders continue to apply to much of NSW, so the only people on the roads in lockdown areas should be those with a reasonable excuse.”

“This is in no way a green light for drivers to break the rules – and Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will be out in force as usual – but this weekend we won’t be doubling-up the demerits.”

NSW Police Commissioner, Michael Fuller APM, reminded drivers that Traffic and Highway Patrol officers will still be active this long weekend to keep the state’s roads safe.

“Drivers who break the rules will be stopped and fined, and will still get demerit points off their licence, but it will not be the twice the number of demerits. Stick to the speed limit, put your phone down and observe the road rules.”

The NSW Police Force’s October Long Weekend road traffic campaign will begin 00.01am Friday 1 October 2021 and will conclude 12.59pm on Monday 4 October 2021.

