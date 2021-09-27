Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 27th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 46 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

For the current outbreak there have been 719 cases, and 485 of those cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

21 are from Newcastle LGA

– 7 in Jesmond

– 5 in Wallsend

– 2 in Newcastle

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Merewether

– 1 in Cooks Hill

– 1 in Waratah

– 1 in Birmingham Gardens

– 1 in Newcastle West

– 1 in Lambton

– 4 in Cardiff

– 2 in Blackalls Park

– 2 in Cardiff South

– 1 in Macquarie Hills

– 1 in Windermere Park

– 1 in Lakelands

– 1 in Marmong Point

– 2 in Weston

– 1 in Abermain

– 1 in Heddon Greta

– 2 in Rutherford

– 1 in East Maitland

– 1 in Woodberry

– 2 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Medowie

– 1 in Twelve Mile Creek

– 1 in Muswellbrook

28 are linked, 12 are unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.

23 were infectious in the community, 15 were isolating while infectious, 8 are still under investigation.

737 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode