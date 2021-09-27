Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 27th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 46 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
For the current outbreak there have been 719 cases, and 485 of those cases are currently active.
The cases today are from:
- 21 are from Newcastle LGA
– 7 in Jesmond
– 5 in Wallsend
– 2 in Newcastle
– 1 in Mayfield
– 1 in Merewether
– 1 in Cooks Hill
– 1 in Waratah
– 1 in Birmingham Gardens
– 1 in Newcastle West
– 1 in Lambton
- 12 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 4 in Cardiff
– 2 in Blackalls Park
– 2 in Cardiff South
– 1 in Macquarie Hills
– 1 in Windermere Park
– 1 in Lakelands
– 1 in Marmong Point
- 4 are from Cessnock LGA
– 2 in Weston
– 1 in Abermain
– 1 in Heddon Greta
- 4 are from Maitland LGA
– 2 in Rutherford
– 1 in East Maitland
– 1 in Woodberry
- 4 are from Port Stephens LGA
– 2 in Raymond Terrace
– 1 in Medowie
– 1 in Twelve Mile Creek
- 1 is from Muswellbrook LGA
– 1 in Muswellbrook
- 13 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.
- 28 are linked, 12 are unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.
- 23 were infectious in the community, 15 were isolating while infectious, 8 are still under investigation.
- 737 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.