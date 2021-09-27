News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 27th September

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded another 46 cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

For the current outbreak there have been 719 cases, and 485 of those cases are currently active. 

The cases today are from:

  • 21 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 7 in Jesmond
    – 5 in Wallsend
    – 2 in Newcastle
    – 1 in Mayfield
    – 1 in Merewether
    – 1 in Cooks Hill
    – 1 in Waratah
    – 1 in Birmingham Gardens
    – 1 in Newcastle West
    – 1 in Lambton
  • 12 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 4 in Cardiff
    – 2 in Blackalls Park
    – 2 in Cardiff South
    – 1 in Macquarie Hills
    – 1 in Windermere Park
    – 1 in Lakelands
    – 1 in Marmong Point
  • 4 are from Cessnock LGA
    – 2 in Weston
    – 1 in Abermain
    – 1 in Heddon Greta
  • 4 are from Maitland LGA
    – 2 in Rutherford
    – 1 in East Maitland
    – 1 in Woodberry
  • 4 are from Port Stephens LGA
    – 2 in Raymond Terrace
    – 1 in Medowie
    – 1 in Twelve Mile Creek
  • 1 is from Muswellbrook LGA
    – 1 in Muswellbrook
  • 13 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 1 is in ICU.
  • 28 are linked, 12 are unlinked, and 6 are still under investigation.
  • 23 were infectious in the community, 15 were isolating while infectious, 8 are still under investigation.
  • 737 close contacts are in isolation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
