Man charged after threatening hospital staff with blood-filled syringe

A man has been charged after allegedly threatening hospital staff at Maitland with a blood-filled syringe overnight.

Police say at about 4:30pm yesterday, a 32-year-old man was transferred to the Maitland Hospital for medical treatment but later became aggressive towards staff.

He was directed to leave the hospital by security and did.

But, a short time later he returned and allegedly threatened security staff and a nurse with a blood-filled syringe.

The man dropped the instrument and continued to threaten staff before police arrival.

Following a short struggle, the man was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station.

He continued to resist arrest and allegedly became abusive towards police. Eventually, he was charged with nine offences including behave in offensive manner in/near public place/school, armed with intent to commit indictable offence (x3), stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (x4) and resist officer in execution of duty.

He was refused bail to appear at Maitland Local Court today.

