Man Charged Over Historical Sexual, Physical Abuse Of Teenage Girl In Hunter

Court today for a man allegedly involved in the kidnapping, sexual and physical assault of a teenage girl in the Hunter.

Strike Force Baria has been investigating the historical abuse, alleged to have been carried out by people known to the teenager over more than 2 years from April 2016 to December 2018, starting when she was 13.

About 4pm yesterday, a 61 year old man was arrested at a home in Muswellbrook.

He was taken to Waratah Police Station and charged with 16 sexual and physical violence-related offences.

Indecent assault person under 16 years of age

Cause child older than 14 and below 18 to do act of child prostitution

Have sexual intercourse with person older than 14 and younger than 16 years (x2)

Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) (x2)

Attempt stalk/intimidate intend fear of harm (domestic) (x3)

Common assault (DV) (x5)

Take etc in company with intent get advantage occasion actual bodily harm (DV)

Kidnap with intent commit serious indictable off occasion actual bodily harm (DV)

He was refused bail and will appear at Newcastle Local Court today.

Police will allege the man sexually and physically assaulted a 19-year-old woman, then aged between 13 and 16 years, on numerous occasions between 2016 and 2018.

This is the fourth arrest in the matter.

Two other men, aged 38 and 43, and a 60 year old woman are currently before the courts over their alleged involvement.

Investigations are continuing.