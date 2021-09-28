Record number of COVID-19 cases in the Hunter New England Health District

The Hunter New England health District has recorded it’s highway number of cases in the current outbreak.

There were 63 additional cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night which brings the total number of cases in the district to 782.

482 of those cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

19 are from Newcastle LGA

– 3 in Merewether

– 3 in Warabrook

– 2 in Cooks Hill

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Newcastle

– 1 in Adamstown Heights

– 1 in Birmingham Gardens

– 1 in Kotara

– 1 in North Lambton

– 1 in Georgetown

– 1 in Hamilton North

– 1 in Stockton

– 1 in Beresfield

– 3 in Edgeworth

– 2 in Mirrabooka

– 2 in Morisset

– 2 in Redhead

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in Mount Hutton

– 1 in Cardiff

– 1 in Warners Bay

– 1 in Belmont North

– 1 in Teralba

– 1 in Windale

– 1 in Boolaroo

– 1 in Gateshead

– 5 in Metford

– 3 in Thornton

– 2 in East Maitland

– 2 in Woodberry

– 1 in Rutherford

– 4 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Medowie

– 1 in Lemon Tree Passage

– 2 in Weston

– 1 in Kurri Kurri

– 1 in Heddon Greta

– 1 in Muswellbrook

– 1 in Wattle Ponds

– 1 in Aberdeen

38 are linked, 11 are unlinked, and 14 are still under investigation.

35 were infectious in the community, 16 were isolating while infectious, 12 are still under investigation.

697 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode