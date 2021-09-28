‘UFO’ In Sky Over Newcastle Last Night A Chinese Rocket

A Chinese rocket caused a bit of excitement when it was spotted in the sky from Newcastle last night.

The Beidou-4S spacecraft was launched from the Xichang Space Center in Sichuan Province around 6.15pm local time and was visible to the naked eye as it was propelled into the upper atmosphere.

Sightings were reported across the Hunter, in Sydney and as far south as Canberra.

Within minutes footage appeared on social media showing what some were quick to call UFO, as well as the exhaust trail of burnt rocket fuel.

It is not known what exactly was on board, but a satellite is the likely cargo.