$11.5 million for upgrade work at Cessnock Racecourse

As a part of the single biggest investment in regional racing in NSW, Cessnock Racecourse has received a big funding boost.

Through the NSW Government’s $67 million investment in regional racing, Cessnock will see $11.5 million for upgrades.

Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation and Minister responsible for Racing Kevin Anderson said the Hunter is home to some of the best thoroughbred racing in the world.

“Earlier this year the NSW Government announced the single biggest investment in regional racing and I am pleased to announce that Cessnock racecourse will receive significant upgrades as part of that funding,” Kevin Anderson said.

“The racing industry is the backbone of many regional communities, contributing over $3.5 billion annually to the NSW economy and acting as a significant employer for over 6,700 people here in the Hunter.”

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said Cessnock will have some of the best training facilities in Australia.

“This funding will enable the construction of 300 additional stables and an additional synthetic training track,” Taylor Martin said.

“Today’s announcement, along with the Government’s investment in tracks at Muswellbrook and Scone brings the overall investment to over $35 million in regional racing infrastructure in the Hunter.”

“There will be significant flow-on effects of these upgrades for Cessnock as people flock to town for the races, staying in local hotels, eating at local cafes, and shopping locally.

Racing NSW Chairman, Russell Balding AO said the NSW Racing Industry is very grateful for the NSW Government’s $67 million investment in regional racing.

“This announcement today by the NSW Government will not only ensure the ongoing sustainability of racing in the Cessnock region, but importantly it will allow local trainers to compete with Provincial and City based trainers on an equal footing in respect of access to modern training infrastructure and facilities and allow country horses to be more competitive.” Russell Balding said.

Image credit: Google