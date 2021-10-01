Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 1st October

The Hunter New England Health District recorded 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

It brings the total for the current outbreak in the district to 988, there are currently 658 active cases.

The cases today are from:

23 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 3 in Blackalls Park

– 2 in Windale

– 2 in Dora Creek

– 2 in Swansea

– 2 in Cameron Park

– 2 in Cooranbong

– 1 in Edgeworth

– 1 in Warners Bay

– 1 in Gateshead

– 1 in Belmont

– 1 in Bonnells Bay

– 1 in Marks Point

– 1 in Redhead

– 1 in Whitebridge

– 1 in Floraville

– 1 in Wyee

– 4 in Hamilton

– 3 in Shortland

– 2 in New Lambton

– 2 in Elermore Vale

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Merewether

– 1 in Newcastle

– 1 in Cooks Hill

– 1 in Birmingham Garden

– 1 in Hamilton South

– 1 in Kotara

– 1 in Waratah West

– 1 in Tighes Hill

– 5 in Rutherford

– 2 in Telarah

– 1 in Woodberry

– 1 in Farley

– 3 in Neath

– 2 in East Branxton

– 1 in Weston

– 1 in Cessnock

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 3 in Muswellbrook

– 1 in Raymond Terrace

– 1 in Salamander Bay

– 1 in Singleton

– 1 in Singleton Heights

– 1 in Merriwa

– 1 in Gresford

36 are linked, 13 are unlinked, and 20 are still under investigation.

37 were infectious in the community, 11 were isolating while infectious, 21 are still under investigation.

570 close contacts are in isolation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode