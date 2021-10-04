Police fine Muswellbrook woman for leaving home after testing positive to COVID-19

.

A Muswellbrook woman who is a positive COVID-19 case has been fined for leaving her isolation.

Hunter Valley Police District officers say they were doing compliance checks on individuals who have been directed to self-isolate and went to check on a 30-year-old woman at Muswellbrook.

Police say when they arrived the woman wasn’t home.

She arrived home five minutes later and told police she’d been out exercising.

That isn’t allowed when you are isolating so she was fined $5,000 for breaching the Public Health Order.

Officers from the Hunter Valley Police District are reminding the community to continue to remain compliant with the current Public Health Orders.