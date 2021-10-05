Critical incident investigation after two motorcyclists collide at Lake Macquarie, one a police officer

A critical incident investigation is underway after a collision between two motorcyclists, one a police officer, left both with serious injuries.

Emergency services were called to Mandalong Road near Deaves Road at Mandalong, Lake Macquarie, at about 4:40pm after two motorcyclists collided.

A 36-year-old on-duty senior constable, riding a marked NSW Police Force motorcycle, suffered serious injuries and was taken to John Hunter Hospital.

The second rider, a 69-year-old man, also suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital.

Both were last reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

Lake Macquarie Police District officers established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.

A critical incident team from the Tuggerah Lakes Police District will now investigate all circumstances surrounding the incident – that investigation will be subject to independent review.

