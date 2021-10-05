Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 5th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.
In total there are now 1,259 cases since the outbreak started in the district – 903 cases are currently active.
The cases today are from:
- 27 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
– 4 in Charlestown
– 3 in Edgeworth
– 2 in Mount Hutton
– 2 in Gateshead
– 2 in Morisset
– 2 in Belmont
– 1 in Toronto
– 1 in Blackalls Park
– 1 in Warners Bay
– 1 in Windale
– 1 in Dora Creek
– 1 in Woodrising
- – 1 in Cameron Park
– 1 in Cardiff Heights
– 1 in Caves Beach
– 1 in Kahibah
– 1 in Morisset Park
– 1 in Wakefield
- 12 are from Maitland LGA
– 5 in Woodberry
– 3 in Ashtonfield
– 2 in Rutherford
– 1 in Maitland
– 1 in Gillieston Heights
- 8 are from Newcastle LGA
– 4 in Merewether
– 1 in Wallsend
– 1 in Mayfield
– 1 in Shortland
– 1 in Elermore Vale
- 6 are from Gunnedah LGA
– 4 in Gunnedah
– 1 in Carroll
– 1 in Kelvin
- 5 are from Cessnock LGA
– 3 in Cessnock
– 1 in Abermain
– 1 in Cliftleigh
- 2 are from Port Stephens LGA
– 1 in Lemon Tree Passage
– 1 in Nelson Bay
- 2 are from Mid-Coast LGA
– 1 in Purfleet
– 1 in Taree
- 1 is from Singleton LGA
– 1 in Singleton
- 1 is from Muswellbrook LGA
– 1 in Muswellbrook South
- 1 is from Liverpool Plains LGA
– 1 in Werris Creek
- 25 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 3 are currently in ICU.
- 37 are linked, 19 are unlinked, and 9 are still under investigation.
- 34 were infectious in the community, 22 were isolating while infectious and 9 are still under investigation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.