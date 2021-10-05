News

Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 5th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night. 

In total there are now 1,259 cases since the outbreak started in the district – 903 cases are currently active. 

The cases today are from: 

  • 27 are from Lake Macquarie LGA
    – 4 in Charlestown
    – 3 in Edgeworth
    – 2 in Mount Hutton
    – 2 in Gateshead
    – 2 in Morisset
    – 2 in Belmont
    – 1 in Toronto
    – 1 in Blackalls Park
    – 1 in Warners Bay
    – 1 in Windale
    – 1 in Dora Creek
    – 1 in Woodrising
  • – 1 in Cameron Park
    – 1 in Cardiff Heights
    – 1 in Caves Beach
    – 1 in Kahibah
    – 1 in Morisset Park
    – 1 in Wakefield
  • 12 are from Maitland LGA
    – 5 in Woodberry
    – 3 in Ashtonfield
    – 2 in Rutherford
    – 1 in Maitland
    – 1 in Gillieston Heights
  • 8 are from Newcastle LGA
    – 4 in Merewether
    – 1 in Wallsend
    – 1 in Mayfield
    – 1 in Shortland
    – 1 in Elermore Vale
  • 6 are from Gunnedah LGA
    – 4 in Gunnedah
    – 1 in Carroll
    – 1 in Kelvin
  • 5 are from Cessnock LGA
    – 3 in Cessnock
    – 1 in Abermain
    – 1 in Cliftleigh
  • 2 are from Port Stephens LGA
    – 1 in Lemon Tree Passage
    – 1 in Nelson Bay
  • 2 are from Mid-Coast LGA
    – 1 in Purfleet
    – 1 in Taree
  • 1 is from Singleton LGA
    – 1 in Singleton
  • 1 is from Muswellbrook LGA
    – 1 in Muswellbrook South
  • 1 is from Liverpool Plains LGA
    – 1 in Werris Creek
  • 25 of the total active cases are currently being cared for in hospital. 3 are currently in ICU.
  • 37 are linked, 19 are unlinked, and 9 are still under investigation.
  • 34 were infectious in the community, 22 were isolating while infectious and 9 are still under investigation.
To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode.
 
To view the case location map for NSW visit https://bit.ly/NSW_CaseLocations.
