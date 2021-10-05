Hunter New England Health District COVID-19 update 5th October

The Hunter New England Health District has recorded 65 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

In total there are now 1,259 cases since the outbreak started in the district – 903 cases are currently active.

The cases today are from:

27 are from Lake Macquarie LGA

– 4 in Charlestown

– 3 in Edgeworth

– 2 in Mount Hutton

– 2 in Gateshead

– 2 in Morisset

– 2 in Belmont

– 1 in Toronto

– 1 in Blackalls Park

– 1 in Warners Bay

– 1 in Windale

– 1 in Dora Creek

– 1 in Woodrising

– 1 in Cardiff Heights

– 1 in Caves Beach

– 1 in Kahibah

– 1 in Morisset Park

– 1 in Wakefield

– 5 in Woodberry

– 3 in Ashtonfield

– 2 in Rutherford

– 1 in Maitland

– 1 in Gillieston Heights

– 4 in Merewether

– 1 in Wallsend

– 1 in Mayfield

– 1 in Shortland

– 1 in Elermore Vale

– 4 in Gunnedah

– 1 in Carroll

– 1 in Kelvin

– 3 in Cessnock

– 1 in Abermain

– 1 in Cliftleigh

– 1 in Lemon Tree Passage

– 1 in Nelson Bay

– 1 in Purfleet

– 1 in Taree

– 1 in Singleton

– 1 in Muswellbrook South

– 1 in Werris Creek

37 are linked, 19 are unlinked, and 9 are still under investigation.

34 were infectious in the community, 22 were isolating while infectious and 9 are still under investigation.

To see vaccination rates by postcode visit https://bit.ly/Vaccination_by_postcode