Local roads closed after fatal crash near Buchanan

There’s been another tragic car crash on the Hunter’s roads this morning.

Emergency services were called to George Booth Drive near Buchanan at about 8:25am following reports of a car leaving the road and crashing into a tree.

Upon arrival, a male was found deceased in the car – no one else was in the vehicle.

Police are investigating.

Meantime, there are road closures in place – George Booth Drive between John Renshaw Drive and Richmond Vale Road is closed in both directions and there are diversions in place.

