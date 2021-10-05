Local roads closed after fatal crash near Buchanan

There’s been another tragic car crash on the Hunter’s roads this morning.
Emergency services were called to George Booth Drive near Buchanan at about 8:25am following reports of a car leaving the road and crashing into a tree.
Upon arrival, a male was found deceased in the car – no one else was in the vehicle.
Police are investigating.
Meantime, there are road closures in place – George Booth Drive between John Renshaw Drive and Richmond Vale Road is closed in both directions and there are diversions in place.
From Live Traffic:
Southbound: John Renshaw Dr to Kurri Kurri, Tarro St, Railway St, Stanford St, Leggetts Dr, Whitebridge Rd, Richmond Vale Rd, and back to George Booth Dr.
Northbound: Richmond Vale Rd, Whitebridge Rd, Leggetts Dr to Kurri Kurri, Stanford St, Railway St, Tarro St, John Renshaw Dr, and continue your journey.
This will add around 15 minutes to your travel time.
B-doubles can use Hunter Expy and M1 Pacific Mwy.