Police treating building fire in Singleton as suspicious

Police are treating a building fire at Singleton overnight as suspicious.

Firefighters from Singleton and the surrounding areas along with other emergency services were called to a building that was well alight on Boundary Street at about 12:15am.

There were several buildings alight, believed to be part of the old St Francis Xavier’s Primary School campus.

No one was injured and Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene which will be forensically examined today.

Police are treating the fire as suspicious.

Between 11pm and 2am this morning firefighters were also called to a number of grassfires in Singleton including on Patrick Street.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000